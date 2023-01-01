Harnessing the most desirable traits from Banana and OG Kush, Fat Banana is an expertly curated strain boasting up to 25% THC and sweet, fruity flavours. Expect plants to reach moderate heights and deliver 450–500g/m² indoors and 450–500g/plant outdoors. After just 8–10 weeks of flowering, you’ll fall in love with its powerful, physical, munchie-inducing high.
No product reviews
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.