Fruit Spirit offers a terpene profile like no other; she didn’t receive her name by accident! Breeders at RQS managed to capture a banquet of sweet, earthy, and fruity terpenes by crossing prestigious parent strains Blueberry and White Widow. Alongside a spectacular taste, Fruit Spirit boasts a THC content of 18% and medium quantities of CBD, culminating in a relaxing high that stones the body while clearing the mind. She's the perfect smoke to enjoy after a long day at work.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.