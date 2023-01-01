With Thin Mint Cookies and Sunset Sherbet genetics flowing through it, Green Gelato is a taste sensation that exudes luscious dessert flavours. This indica-dominant hybrid can reach heights of 80–120cm indoors and up to 2m outdoors. Where the strain really excels is in the yield department, with 500–700g/m² possible under ideal conditions indoors. That’s a bucket-load of buds packed with citrusy-vanilla flavours and up to 27% THC.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.