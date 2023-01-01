Honey Cream Fast Flowering is a wonderful strain emerging from a 3-way cross between BlueBlack, Maple Leaf Indica, and White Rhino. Like Royal Queen Seeds' other FF strains, Honey Cream surges to harvest extremely quickly. She grows into typical bushy indica plants and, after just 7–8 weeks of bloom, will be laden with dense, frosty buds. Honey Cream FF has a sweet, almost caramel-like aroma and an earthy flavour. Her effects kick in immediately after your first hit, producing a dense, heavy physical stone.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.