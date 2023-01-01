Royal Queen Seeds' HulkBerry Automatic is, you guessed it, a special take on the almighty Bruce Banner #3. Slightly sativa dominant, this strain packs great yields, top-shelf flavours, and a clear, uplifting euphoria into a neat auto seed. HulkBerry Auto goes from seed to harvest in roughly 70 days and grows to modest heights of roughly 100cm. Her long flowers pack a delicious aroma that's spicy and earthy with hints of fresh strawberries. Meanwhile, her effects are uplifting, energising, social, and great for boosting creativity and focus.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.