HulkBerry is Royal Queen Seeds' take on the iconic Bruce Banner #3. Combining genetics from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, this epic hybrid won the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2014, sweeping away the crowd with her bold aromas and big, dank flowers. After 9–10 weeks of flowering, HulkBerry rewards growers with up to 450g/m² of top-shelf bud bearing sweet fruit aromas underlined with tangy, lemony fuel undertones. Her effects are very intense, producing a strong brain fog that'll leave you ascending for hours.

