HulkBerry is Royal Queen Seeds' take on the iconic Bruce Banner #3. Combining genetics from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, this epic hybrid won the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2014, sweeping away the crowd with her bold aromas and big, dank flowers. After 9–10 weeks of flowering, HulkBerry rewards growers with up to 450g/m² of top-shelf bud bearing sweet fruit aromas underlined with tangy, lemony fuel undertones. Her effects are very intense, producing a strong brain fog that'll leave you ascending for hours.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.