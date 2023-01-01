Named after a Titan of Greek mythology, this powerhouse variety stands proud as one of the first true F1 hybrid cannabis plants in existence. As a progeny of two pure parent lines, Hyperion F1 features impressive hybrid vigour that guarantees huge yields, high levels of cannabinoids, excellent uniformity, and disease resistance. Large quantities of THC and the terpenes myrcene, ocimene, and farnesene unleash a stoning high alongside tastes of pepper and sweet fruits.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.