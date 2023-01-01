Milky Way F1 is a robust, resistant true F1 autoflowering hybrid. With a small stature of 70cm, plants are nevertheless abundant and easy to maintain. Taking around 74 days from germination to harvest, growers can look forward to consistent results every time. Milky Way F1 bears a standout cannabinoid profile featuring notable levels of THC and trace levels of CBG, as well as farnesene, caryophyllene, pinene, and limonene terpenes. This chemical combination results in a blissful, chilled high and a ridiculously aromatic smoke featuring notes of citrus and metallic Skunk.

Show more