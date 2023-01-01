Mimosa Automatic is a delicious strain from Royal Queen Seeds. Descending from Purple Punch and Clementine, Mimosa Automatic is 65% sativa dominant and produces up to 21% THC. She takes 10 weeks to go from seed to harvest, at which point she'll reward you with long flowers packed with a rich citrus aroma and an uplifting, positive high. If you like smoking in the morning, Mimosa Automatic will delight you with her functional, energetic buzz.

