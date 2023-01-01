If you've heard of the legendary Matanuska Thunderfuck (MTF), you'll know just how hard it is to get your hands on these genetics. Now, thanks to the efforts of Royal Queen Seeds, you can grow a true MTF successor at home. North Thunderfuck is a 50-50 hybrid that grows incredibly well both indoors and outside. After 8–9 weeks of flowering, North Thunderfuck will reward you with up to 500g/m² of dense, frosty buds with a pungent, skunky pine aroma and an uplifting euphoria like no other.

Show more