If you've heard of the legendary Matanuska Thunderfuck (MTF), you'll know just how hard it is to get your hands on these genetics. Now, thanks to the efforts of Royal Queen Seeds, you can grow a true MTF successor at home. North Thunderfuck is a 50-50 hybrid that grows incredibly well both indoors and outside. After 8–9 weeks of flowering, North Thunderfuck will reward you with up to 500g/m² of dense, frosty buds with a pungent, skunky pine aroma and an uplifting euphoria like no other.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.