Royal Queen Seeds' OG Kush is bred from Chemdawg, Lemon Thai, and Pakistani Kush. The result is a 75% indica-dominant hybrid with delicious aromas and flavours and well-balanced effects. Light her up, and you'll be immediately delighted by a vibrant aroma that combines hints of sweet fruit with fresh pine and citrus. Only moments after you inhale, RQS' OG Kush will relax your muscles and ease your mind. Enjoy her in the afternoon or evening as you unwind for the day and settle in for a relaxing, rejuvenating rest. In terms of growth, OG Kush reaches medium heights and delivers up to 475g/m² indoors after 7–9 weeks of bloom. Outdoors, yields of up to 550g/plant are possible come October.

