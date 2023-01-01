Painkiller XL is a reservoir of CBD. Royal Queen Seeds' breeders managed to capture high levels of the cannabinoid by crossing parent strains Respect 13 with Juanita la Lagrimosa. But these sparkling buds will still get you elevated. A perfect 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC creates a balanced high complemented by flavours of candy, citrus, earthiness, and fruit. In the grow room or garden, top and train this strain to keep her at a manageable height of 60cm indoors and 120cm outdoors. During late September, prepare to harvest up to 550g/m² from grow tents and 550g/plant from gardens.

