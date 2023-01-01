Painkiller XL is a reservoir of CBD. Royal Queen Seeds' breeders managed to capture high levels of the cannabinoid by crossing parent strains Respect 13 with Juanita la Lagrimosa. But these sparkling buds will still get you elevated. A perfect 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC creates a balanced high complemented by flavours of candy, citrus, earthiness, and fruit. In the grow room or garden, top and train this strain to keep her at a manageable height of 60cm indoors and 120cm outdoors. During late September, prepare to harvest up to 550g/m² from grow tents and 550g/plant from gardens.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.