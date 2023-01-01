Power Flower originates from the rocky and arid terrain of South Africa, which features a geographical pool of lively sativa genetics. A team of strain hunters from the Netherlands departed for the country in the ‘90s and returned with the ancestral material for this energising strain. It only takes one or two hits of Power Flower to feel its motivating and inspiring effect course through your central nervous system. Burn these buds in the morning alongside some fresh coffee to kickstart your day the right way. All the while, you'll get to enjoy flavours of citrus and earthiness with every inhalation.

