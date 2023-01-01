You've felt the effects of THC many times, and you’re more than familiar with the clear-headed sensation that CBD provides. But what about CBDV? This novel cannabinoid shares a very similar molecular structure to CBD, with the addition of a carbon side chain. Blaze Royal CBDV at any time of the day for a physically relaxing and lucid effect. This strain produces large colas packed with earthy and piney terpenes. She maintains a small height, and produces up to 375–450g/m² indoors and 150g/plant outdoors.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.