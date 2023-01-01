There are over 100 cannabinoids in cannabis flowers. So why limit your experience to THC and CBD? As the decarboxylated product of the “mother cannabinoid acid” CBGA, CBG produces a clear-headed effect that will leave you feeling fully functional. These thick and dense colas also possess high levels of CBD and unique vanilla-like terpenes. What’s more, Royal CBG is ready to harvest and process in as little as 9 weeks from sprouting. Prepare to dry and cure up to 450g/m² from indoor plants, and 30–50g/plant from those grown outdoors.

