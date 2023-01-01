Royal Cookies Automatic by Royal Queen Seeds packs the aromas, flavours, and potent effects of the original Girl Scout Cookies into a neat, easy-to-grow auto plant. Growing to roughly 140cm tall and taking just 10–12 weeks to get to harvest, Royal Cookies Automatic is a pleasure to grow. And when it's finally time to light her up, her dank cookies aroma (with a subtle minty aftertaste) and heavy physical stone will act as the perfect accompaniment for an evening spent unwinding on the couch.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.