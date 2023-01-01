Royal Cookies Automatic by Royal Queen Seeds packs the aromas, flavours, and potent effects of the original Girl Scout Cookies into a neat, easy-to-grow auto plant. Growing to roughly 140cm tall and taking just 10–12 weeks to get to harvest, Royal Cookies Automatic is a pleasure to grow. And when it's finally time to light her up, her dank cookies aroma (with a subtle minty aftertaste) and heavy physical stone will act as the perfect accompaniment for an evening spent unwinding on the couch.

Show more