Putting a fresh European spin on Cali genetics, Royal Cookies is a fast-flowering indica with high production potential. Indoor growers can expect compact plants capable of yielding 450–525g/m², while outdoor cultivators will see plants reach 180cm in height and produce 450–500g/plant. That’s one hell of a haul, especially when you consider that its THC levels can exceed 23%. Gear up for a massively euphoric and relaxing experience.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.