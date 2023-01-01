Have you ever seen buds this dense? Past their attractive aesthetic, these compact flowers pack a terpene profile that unleashes flavours of caramel, cream, candy, and pepper when it hits the taste buds. To experience these unique phytochemicals in all of their glory, pack Royal Creamatic into the best vape you own. A THC content of 15% gives rise to a moderate stoning effect best enjoyed while stargazing or chilling somewhere with an ocean view. Expect an indoor return of up to 450g/m². Outdoors, you’ll reap up to 115–165g/plant.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.