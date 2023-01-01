Have you ever seen buds this dense? Past their attractive aesthetic, these compact flowers pack a terpene profile that unleashes flavours of caramel, cream, candy, and pepper when it hits the taste buds. To experience these unique phytochemicals in all of their glory, pack Royal Creamatic into the best vape you own. A THC content of 15% gives rise to a moderate stoning effect best enjoyed while stargazing or chilling somewhere with an ocean view. Expect an indoor return of up to 450g/m². Outdoors, you’ll reap up to 115–165g/plant.

