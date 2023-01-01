As a descendant of the award-winning parent strain Critical, Royal Critical Automatic has plenty to offer. Her euphoric high, compact size, and rapid growing time make her the ideal choice for growers who like to keep their herbal hobby under the radar. Apply LST and other training techniques to keep these plants at around 55cm. You’ll reap up to 400g/m² indoors and 115–165g/plant outdoors of sweet, skunky bud.
No product reviews
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.