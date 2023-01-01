Royal Dwarf lives up (or should we say down?) to her name. Top this strain and apply some LST, and you’ll successfully keep her at a stealthy height of 40cm. Specifically designed for clandestine growing operations, you can cultivate this variety in anything from a small cupboard to a converted 5-gallon bucket. With a THC content of 13% and some seriously skunky terpenes, Royal Dwarf will get you feeling creative and motivated, without overwhelming your cognitive faculties. Enjoy a yield of up to 200g/m² indoors and 30–80g/plant outside.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.