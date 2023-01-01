By crossing Respect 13 with Dancehall 24, Royal Queens Seeds' breeders infused high levels of CBD into a compact and stealthy package. Apply low-stress training to this cultivar indoors to keep her at a height of 60cm, and you’ll get away with growing her in the most clandestine area of your house or apartment. Despite her size, she produces relatively large colas that possess high levels of CBD and a THC content of 14%. You’ll feel elevated and grounded, all at the same time! Expect mighty yields of up to 600g/m² indoors and 475g/plant outdoors.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.