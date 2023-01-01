Not every cannabis user enjoys smoking high-THC titans that melt them into the couch every time they spark a joint. If you’re somebody that likes to take things a little easier, Royal Kush Automatic has your back. Her subtle THC content of 13%, paired with medium quantities of CBD, makes for a relaxing and sensible high that boosts creativity without any overwhelming effects. Enjoy these buds at any hour of the day without needing a time-out. Come harvest time, prepare to bring in up to 300–350g/m² indoors and 170g/plant outdoors.

