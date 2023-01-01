Royal Runtz took the cannabis world by storm with her mighty THC concentration and delightful terpene profile. Now, Royal Queen Seeds has created an autoflowering version of this superstar cultivar, making it accessible to growers of all abilities. Faster and hardier than the original, this strain bursts from seed to harvest in as little as 10 weeks. Late into the flowering phase, her beautiful buds develop rich tones of purple and a thick layer of trichomes. A THC content of 19% and classic Royal Runtz terpenes guarantee a fine balance between uplifting and stoning sensations. Enjoy a yield of up to 450g/m² indoors and 70–100g/plant outdoors.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.