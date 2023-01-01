You’ll feel the force after blazing joints and bongs packed with Royal Skywalker. This indica-dominant cultivar inherited her high midi-chlorian count from parent strains Blueberry and Mazar—along with an astronomical THC content of 25%. Approach these buds with caution. It only takes a few hits to feel her high start to play Jedi mind tricks. Alongside hard-hitting effects, you’ll enjoy strong notes of berries, pepper, and citrus. Grow her indoors for a mighty yield of 550–600g/m², or out in the garden for up to 600g/plant.

