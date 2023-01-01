Shining Silver Haze provides the quintessential sativa experience. With legendary ancestors like Haze, Skunk, and Northern Light, you’ll get a taste of the classics every time you burn these buds. This cultivar develops large and dense flowers that put on stunning displays of green, orange, and purple—but they don’t just look good! These colas pack a mighty THC content of 21%, medium quantities of CBD, and earthy and fruity terpenes; brace yourself for a heavy stoning high. Grow this variety indoors for a yield of up to 650g/m² after a flowering time of 9–11 weeks. Outdoors, she’ll churn out 600–650g/plant.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.