Want to rev your engine and blast off? Shogun by Royal Queen Seeds is an uplifting sativa that'll fly you to the moon and back after just a few hits. Bred from the original Amnesia Haze and Royal Gorilla, Shogun is 70% sativa dominant and flowers in 9–11 weeks. Come harvest time, these tall plants are typically loaded with long, airy flowers bearing earthy pine aromas and up to 25% THC.

