Want to rev your engine and blast off? Shogun by Royal Queen Seeds is an uplifting sativa that'll fly you to the moon and back after just a few hits. Bred from the original Amnesia Haze and Royal Gorilla, Shogun is 70% sativa dominant and flowers in 9–11 weeks. Come harvest time, these tall plants are typically loaded with long, airy flowers bearing earthy pine aromas and up to 25% THC.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.