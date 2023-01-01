There are big yields, and then there are huge yields. If you like seeing your stash jars filled to the brim, then Skunk XL has your back. This lovechild of Skunk 1 and Afghan produces large, thick buds that feature impressive trichome density and a thick layer of viscous resin. With a perfect balance of sativa and indica genetics, a THC content of 17%, and citrusy and earthy terpenes, these buds will help you unwind without stoning you into oblivion. Enjoy a return of up to 650g/m² indoors and 675g/plant outdoors.

