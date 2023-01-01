There are big yields, and then there are huge yields. If you like seeing your stash jars filled to the brim, then Skunk XL has your back. This lovechild of Skunk 1 and Afghan produces large, thick buds that feature impressive trichome density and a thick layer of viscous resin. With a perfect balance of sativa and indica genetics, a THC content of 17%, and citrusy and earthy terpenes, these buds will help you unwind without stoning you into oblivion. Enjoy a return of up to 650g/m² indoors and 675g/plant outdoors.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.