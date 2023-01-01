Solomatic CBD holds the status of a titan among CBD cultivars. By crossing Diesel CBD with Asia CBD Auto, Royal Queen Seeds captured a massive CBD content of 21%. This quantity of the cannabinoid, alongside a 1% microdose of THC, produces a clear cognitive effect that will get you laser-focused. Apply LST early on, and you’ll keep this pocket-sized plant at 50cm indoors and 60cm outdoors. She’ll surge from sprout to harvest in as little as 10 weeks. Despite her size, she churns out impressive yields that will keep you feeling goal-oriented for weeks to come.

Show more