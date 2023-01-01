Somango XL is one of Royal Queen Seeds' most popular strains. Bred from Somango and Critical 47, Somango XL is a 75% indica-dominant hybrid with a bold, sweet tropical fruit aroma. She produces roughly 18% THC and plenty of terpenes, which combine to create relaxing and focused effects. Somango XL is a great strain to enjoy when you want to settle down and focus on work or a creative task without getting distracted. And as her name suggests, this strain produces exceptional yields both indoors and outdoors.

