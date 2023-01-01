Are you feeling overworked, under-rested, and generally overwhelmed? Then add Stress Killer Automatic CBD to your self-care regimen. No matter what you usually do to stay centred, whether it involves taking a warm bath or hitting the gym, Stress Killer will take your me-time to the next level. Her trichome-rich buds crank out even levels of CBD and THC (around 11% of each) to produce a clear, focused, and introspective effect. This auto grows with impressive speed; you’ll harvest up to 500g/m² indoors and 160g/plant outdoors in as little as 11 weeks after seeds sprout.
No product reviews
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.