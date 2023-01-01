Are you feeling overworked, under-rested, and generally overwhelmed? Then add Stress Killer Automatic CBD to your self-care regimen. No matter what you usually do to stay centred, whether it involves taking a warm bath or hitting the gym, Stress Killer will take your me-time to the next level. Her trichome-rich buds crank out even levels of CBD and THC (around 11% of each) to produce a clear, focused, and introspective effect. This auto grows with impressive speed; you’ll harvest up to 500g/m² indoors and 160g/plant outdoors in as little as 11 weeks after seeds sprout.

