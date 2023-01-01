Outshining the majority of traditional autoflowering strains, Triple G is a compact cultivar with a potent punch. Featuring 20% THC and a 12-week seed-to-harvest time, you won’t have to wait long to get your hands on 450–500g/m² of resin-soaked buds indoors and 90–140g/plant outdoors. Even more impressive than her yield are the earthy, chocolate-like flavours and clear yet motivating high that follow.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.