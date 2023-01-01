Watermelon Automatic is as delicious as it sounds. Descending from Tropicana Cookies and Lemon OG, Watermelon Automatic is a 75% indica autoflower. She takes just 9 weeks to go from germination to harvest, at which point she'll be heavy with thick, frosty flowers. As her name suggests, Watermelon Automatic boasts a bold, fruity aroma. Plus, with 20% THC and mild levels of CBD, Watermelon Automatic produces well-balanced effects that soothe both the body and mind. Ideal for a relaxing evening in or an afternoon out in the sun.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.