This hard-hitting cultivar descends directly from White Widow S1. As one of the most energising varieties in the RQS catalogue, this variety will instantly elevate your mind and put you in the mood to create something. A THC content of 19% and earthy and peppery terpenes converge to create these desirable effects. Indoors, White Widow grows to a height of 60–100cm and pumps out up to 500g/m² after a flowering time of 8–10 weeks. Grow her outdoors, and you can expect a yield of 550–600g/plant ready to harvest in early October.

