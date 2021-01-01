About this product

The gold standard in grinder technology, the GR8TR V2 Series Grinder w/ Jar Screen Chamber in Matte Silver is the most versatile grinder on the market.



It features a deep dish grinding chamber, bonus storage, and can be broken down into a compact storage puck. Made from durable food-grade materials, the GR8TR V2 Series Grinder w/ Jar Screen Chamber in Rose Gold is also available in matte silver, matte blue and matte black. BUILD IT YOUR WAY: The GR8TR is modular by design. When it comes to assembling and configuring your GR8TR, the choice is yours. Not interested in sifting? Remove the sifting chamber to create a perfect 3pc GR8TR. Otherwise, convert your grinder into a storage sifter and get the most out of your herbs. You can also break it into a slim pocketable Storage Puck. Grind and Go with the GR8TR by Kannastör SPECS: Dimensions: 3.75 inches (H) x 2.125 inches (D) FEATURES: Jar Body GR8TR Grinder / Limited Lifetime Warranty / Premium Food Grade Quality / GR8TR Storage Lid / Spare Grinder Plate Storage / Anti Friction and Residue Rings / Micro Teeth / Deep Dish Grinding Chamber / Easy Change GR8TR Plates / Easy Change Grinder Screen / Polished Puck Base