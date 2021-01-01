About this product

The gold standard in grinder technology, GR8TR V2 Series Grinder in Rose Gold is the most versatile grinder on the market.



It features a deep dish grinding chamber, bonus storage, and can be broken down into a compact storage puck. Made from durable food-grade materials, the GR8TR V2 Series Grinder in Rose Gold is also available in matte silver, matte blue and matte black BUILD IT YOUR WAY: The GR8TR Grinder (Easy Change Screen/Chamber Not Included) is modular by design. When it comes to assembling and configuring your GR8TR, the choice is yours. You can also break it into a slim pocketable Storage Puck. Grind and Go with the GR8TR from Kannastör. Pairs well with a RYOT Solid Top Screen Box, and a Brandy Water Pipe. VARITIONS: Jar Body (Includes Stainless Easy Change Screen) / Solid Body (Includes Stainless Easy Change Screen) SPECS: Dimensions: 2.25 inches (H) x 2.125 inches (D) / Not Compatible with Replacement Easy Change Screen FEATURES : Limited Lifetime Warranty / Premium Food Grade Quality / GR8TR Storage Lid / Spare Grinder Plate Storage / Anti Friction and Residue Rings / Micro Teeth / Deep Dish Grinding Chamber / Easy Change GR8TR Plates / Does NOT Include Easy Change Screen or Screen Chamber / Polished Puck Base