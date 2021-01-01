About this product

Meet the Large (3") Anodized One Hitter in Matte Rose Gold with Spring TUBED: a revolutionary design that facilitates cleaning and emptying your one hitter.



After you enjoy a bowl, press down to eject the ash and clean. Fully-integrable with dugouts, the spring ejection one hitter is a smart tool for anyone looking for a portable, no-fuss smoking accessory. It’s avalable in wood and aluminum. Emptying your one hitter has never been easier with the innovative RYOT Anodized Spring One Hitters. Pack your bowl as usual and press gently down to enjoy a mid-smoke stir. Then, press fully to eject the ash when you’re finished. At 3 inches long, these Anodized Spring One Hitters are compatible with all RYOT Large Magnetic Dugouts and are a smart and functional staple for any smoker. Pairs perfectly with a RYOT Hard Shell or Original Krypto-Kit. SPECS: Dimensions: 3 inch (L) x 0.3125 inch (W) FEATURES: Durable Anodized Aluminum Construction / Available in Blue, Green, Rose Gold, Silver, Gunmetal and Black / Fits All Large Standard RYOT Dugouts ONE HITTER PIPE – A STYLE FOR EVERY TYPE OF SMOKER There is no such thing as the standard smoking experience. That’s why we give you a wide variety of sizes, materials, and capabilities to choose from. RYOT One Hitters are available in an array of high quality woods, eye catching acrylics, and discreet cigarette designs. Looking for another level of customization? Our one hitter pipes also have twist, spring, and glass tip design options.