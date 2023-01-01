About this product
These Beginner Collection Feminised Seeds packs from Seedsman contain either 3 x 1 or 3 x 3 seeds of the following feminised strains: Bubba Kush, Critical Purple Kush and White Widow.
Designed to help guide you through what can seem like an overwhelming array of choice, this collection offers you a taster of three knock out strains that should produce great yields for even the most novice gardener. Collections are value priced at 20% off the cost of buying strains separately – so you save money too.
Bubba Kush is one of the most consistently popular strains in the US and has gained recognition in the cannabis world for its sedating effects. A truly dominant indica in almost every way, Bubba Kush is fairly squat in stature but offers large leaves and a unique, packed bud structure whose colours are rainbow-like in their hue range. Suitable for all grow media, Bubba Kush is especially ideal for those working in smaller cultivation spaces. Due to its strong sedative effects, this strain isn’t suited for day-time use but can assist in the treatment of a number of medical conditions. Like most Bubba Kush strains, aromas of intense, sweet hash and spice are present.
Critical Purple Kush is not too dissimilar to the Critical plant except for the fact that it is a little but taller and has a longer inter-nodal length. It was bred by crossing Blueberry, Critical and Peyote Purple and is 80% indica. Saving the best characteristics of its parents, the plant has a purple colour during flowering, especially at lower night time temperatures. The taste combines pineapple and forest fruit flavours along with little nuances of lemon and Skunk derived from the Critical component. THC production is high (15-20%) with low CBD. The effect is euphoric, extremely physically relaxing and it is recommended for medical usage.
White Widow is one of the best-known, and still one of the most potent, cannabis strains in the world. Originally created in the early 1990s its release to the coffee-shops of Amsterdam was met with universal rave reviews as canna-tourists flocked in their thousands to find out whether all the advance publicity for this white strain was true. It was and remains so today. Bred by crossing a Brazilian sativa strain with a highly resinous South Indian indica it is named after the plant's frosty appearance which makes it white with resin.This is an easy strain to grow almost anywhere; its eight week flowering period ensuring that it will be ready to harvest outdoors in October in northern latitudes before the weather gets too cold. THC levels are high, around 20%.
Please see the strain-specific pages for further information regarding these cannabis strains.
Designed to help guide you through what can seem like an overwhelming array of choice, this collection offers you a taster of three knock out strains that should produce great yields for even the most novice gardener. Collections are value priced at 20% off the cost of buying strains separately – so you save money too.
Bubba Kush is one of the most consistently popular strains in the US and has gained recognition in the cannabis world for its sedating effects. A truly dominant indica in almost every way, Bubba Kush is fairly squat in stature but offers large leaves and a unique, packed bud structure whose colours are rainbow-like in their hue range. Suitable for all grow media, Bubba Kush is especially ideal for those working in smaller cultivation spaces. Due to its strong sedative effects, this strain isn’t suited for day-time use but can assist in the treatment of a number of medical conditions. Like most Bubba Kush strains, aromas of intense, sweet hash and spice are present.
Critical Purple Kush is not too dissimilar to the Critical plant except for the fact that it is a little but taller and has a longer inter-nodal length. It was bred by crossing Blueberry, Critical and Peyote Purple and is 80% indica. Saving the best characteristics of its parents, the plant has a purple colour during flowering, especially at lower night time temperatures. The taste combines pineapple and forest fruit flavours along with little nuances of lemon and Skunk derived from the Critical component. THC production is high (15-20%) with low CBD. The effect is euphoric, extremely physically relaxing and it is recommended for medical usage.
White Widow is one of the best-known, and still one of the most potent, cannabis strains in the world. Originally created in the early 1990s its release to the coffee-shops of Amsterdam was met with universal rave reviews as canna-tourists flocked in their thousands to find out whether all the advance publicity for this white strain was true. It was and remains so today. Bred by crossing a Brazilian sativa strain with a highly resinous South Indian indica it is named after the plant's frosty appearance which makes it white with resin.This is an easy strain to grow almost anywhere; its eight week flowering period ensuring that it will be ready to harvest outdoors in October in northern latitudes before the weather gets too cold. THC levels are high, around 20%.
Please see the strain-specific pages for further information regarding these cannabis strains.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.