These Beginner Collection Feminised Seeds packs from Seedsman contain either 3 x 1 or 3 x 3 seeds of the following feminised strains: Bubba Kush, Critical Purple Kush and White Widow.



Designed to help guide you through what can seem like an overwhelming array of choice, this collection offers you a taster of three knock out strains that should produce great yields for even the most novice gardener. Collections are value priced at 20% off the cost of buying strains separately – so you save money too.



Bubba Kush is one of the most consistently popular strains in the US and has gained recognition in the cannabis world for its sedating effects. A truly dominant indica in almost every way, Bubba Kush is fairly squat in stature but offers large leaves and a unique, packed bud structure whose colours are rainbow-like in their hue range. Suitable for all grow media, Bubba Kush is especially ideal for those working in smaller cultivation spaces. Due to its strong sedative effects, this strain isn’t suited for day-time use but can assist in the treatment of a number of medical conditions. Like most Bubba Kush strains, aromas of intense, sweet hash and spice are present.



Critical Purple Kush is not too dissimilar to the Critical plant except for the fact that it is a little but taller and has a longer inter-nodal length. It was bred by crossing Blueberry, Critical and Peyote Purple and is 80% indica. Saving the best characteristics of its parents, the plant has a purple colour during flowering, especially at lower night time temperatures. The taste combines pineapple and forest fruit flavours along with little nuances of lemon and Skunk derived from the Critical component. THC production is high (15-20%) with low CBD. The effect is euphoric, extremely physically relaxing and it is recommended for medical usage.



White Widow is one of the best-known, and still one of the most potent, cannabis strains in the world. Originally created in the early 1990s its release to the coffee-shops of Amsterdam was met with universal rave reviews as canna-tourists flocked in their thousands to find out whether all the advance publicity for this white strain was true. It was and remains so today. Bred by crossing a Brazilian sativa strain with a highly resinous South Indian indica it is named after the plant's frosty appearance which makes it white with resin.This is an easy strain to grow almost anywhere; its eight week flowering period ensuring that it will be ready to harvest outdoors in October in northern latitudes before the weather gets too cold. THC levels are high, around 20%.



Please see the strain-specific pages for further information regarding these cannabis strains.

