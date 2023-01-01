About this product
Candy Cream Auto is an indica-dominant cross of Candy Cream and a ruderalis strain. It displays very high resistance to plant pests, is quite productive and has high levels of THC. It is a therapeutically useful strain.
Indoors Candy Cream Auto grows to be between 40 - 90 cm. tall and produces yields of 350 - 500 gr/m2 in a life cycle of 60 - 65 days. Outdoors each plant can yield between 35 - 100 gr/plant.
Its scent and taste are sweet and earthy in nature. THC production is good at 18% with 1.6% CBD. It has a well-balanced effect and is of use to the medical marijuana community.
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
