These Classic Collection Auto Feminised Seeds packs from Seedsman contain either 3 x 1 or 3 x 3 seeds of the following classic auto-flowering cannabis strains: Northern Lights, Jack Herer and White Widow Autos.



These strains have been chosen for their classic attributes that have cemented their fully-deserved reputations in the cannabis world.

Northern Lights Auto is a robust and resistant indica-dominant hybrid producing high levels of THC and good yields. As with the vast majority of auto strains it grows well in all growing environments. It is very straightforward to cultivate preferring moderate levels of slow-release fertiliser. It has good resistance to mould, plant diseases and pests. Towards the end of its life a range of green, blue and purple shades will both surprise and delight growers. The scent and taste are fruity and sweet with earthy pine and sweet 'n' sour plum jam coming to the fore. THC levels are very high at 23% with a mere 0.5% CBD. The effect is one of mental relaxation coupled with a strong body high.Jack Herer Auto is a sativa-dominant strain. It is resistant to a range of plant diseases, produces good yields and has a pleasant and euphoric psychoactive effect. Jack Herer Auto has a sweet, peppery taste. Its THC production is 16% with 0.5% CBD giving a potent effect.Auto White Widow takes the legendary White Widow strain a stage further so that growers no longer need to worry about reducing photo-periods in order to stimulate the onset of the flowering cycle. The White Widow marijuana strain has long been one of the most popular of the Seedsman strains and with good reason. It is famous for its fast and hard-hitting high which evolves into a very pleasant, relaxing effect. The introduction of ruderalis genetics allows harvesting of trichome-covered frosty buds in only 11 weeks from germination from vigorous, quite short-statured plants that enable discreet outdoor crops to be grown almost anywhere. Yields are pretty impressive; up to 125 gr per plant! The smoke is very smooth with a little spiciness to the taste and the THC level comes in at a very generous 18%.



Please see the strain-specific pages for further information regarding these cannabis strains.



