hese Classic Collection Feminised Seeds packs from Seedsman contain either 3 x 1 or 3 x 3 seeds of the following feminised strains: Blueberry, Jack Herer, White Widow. These strains have been chosen for their status as classics of the cannabis breeding world having maintained their reputation over many years.



Blueberry dates back to the 1970s. It is a 3-way indica-dominant hybrid cross of an Afghani strain together with Thai and a Purple Thai. When grown in good conditions it can grow into a fairly large plant displaying a range of red, purple and blue colours and producing very good yields.Unsurprisingly when fully-cured Blueberry has an incredibly fruity perfume along with the unmistakable sweet flavour of blueberry. The effect is a pot smokers dream - a very potent yet happy high which is very euphoric yet relaxing and enduring.



The Jack Herer strain was named in honour of the late cannabis activist and author of the all-time classic "The Emperor Wears No Clothes". It has become established as something of a classic marijuana strain itself combining as it does the out-there, euphoric, cerebral effect of a pure sativa strain with the resin-producing qualities of a pure indica. It was originally created by Sensi Seeds by crossing a Haze with a Northern Lights #5 x Shiva Skunk cross. Due to the existence of several pheno-types flowering may take anywhere between 50 and 70 days. THC production is high at a minimum of 18% right up to 23%.



White Widow is one of the best-known, and still one of the most potent, cannabis strains in the world. Originally created in the early 1990s its release to the coffee-shops of Amsterdam was met with universal rave reviews as canna-tourists flocked in their thousands to find out whether all the advance publicity for this white strain was true. It was and remains so today. Bred by crossing a Brazilian sativa strain with a highly resinous South Indian indica it is named after the plant's frosty appearance which makes it white with resin.This is an easy strain to grow almost anywhere; its eight week flowering period ensuring that it will be ready to harvest outdoors in October in northern latitudes before the weather gets too cold. THC levels are high, around 20%.



Please see the strain-specific pages for further information regarding these cannabis strains.

