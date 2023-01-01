These High-THC Collection Auto Feminised Seeds packs from Seedsman contain either 3 x 1 or 3 x 3 seeds of the following high-THC auto-flowering strains: Amnesia, Gelat.OG and Zkittlez Autos. These strains have been chosen for their ability to produce very high levels of THC amongst other attributes.



Amnesia Auto is a sativa dominant cross of Amnesia Haze with ruderalis genetics, to create a cerebrally psycho-active marijuana strain that will grow and mature in 12 weeks or less. Its structure is very similar to the full-size Amnesia with the familiar Christmas tree pattern having multiple branches all covered in frosty buds.



Auto Amnesia has a distinctive aroma with an earthy pungency wedded to a Haze-y spiciness. Yields are generous and the effect is not dissimilar to its full-sized relative with a soaring, cerebral high set to take you on quite a journey. Hold on tight for a thrilling ride!



Gelat.OG Auto is an Indica dominant cross between Gelato (Girl Scout Cookies x Sunset Sherbet) and an OG Kush Auto male plant. The Gelato brings a high THC content and a rich, sweet scent, while the Auto OG makes it auto-flowering and reduces its size. THC production is very high (up to 25%) and its effect offers a powerful sense of euphoria which evolves into extremely physically relaxing sensations.



Gelat.OG Auto grows well indoors and outdoors. It will reach maturity in approximately 80 days from seed and will do so even when grown outdoors or in a greenhouse environment in the height of summer. Buds will start to form towards the end of the third week. This plant has a compact structure, remaining fairly squat, and tends to form a large central cola with little in the way of lateral branching. Its buds are very dense and hard, quite dark with orange pistils, and dripping with resin. Some plants may develop purple colouration. Its scent is reminiscent of mint, cookies and wood while sweet citrus flavours are noticeable with some earthy notes on the palate.



Zkittlez Auto is one of the very sweetest-tasting auto strains available anywhere. It is a sativa-dominant strain that was bred from Zkittlez (Grape x Grape Apple) crossed with a male Fruit Auto (Fruit Cheese Auto x Blueberry Auto). Growers can expect to harvest large yields of high-THC buds within 75 days. Its high-THC effect is well-balanced being very good for social situations as well as relaxing in front of the TV either alone or with company.



Zkittlez Auto remains a fairly short plant, rarely exceeding 1 metre in height wherever it is grown. Lateral branching is very good and it is recommended to use supports/ties to prevent snapping and keep buds close to the light source. If growing indoors close to neighbours it is strongly advised to ensure good and effective carbon air-filtration in order to neutralise powerful odours.



Please see the strain-specific pages for further information regarding these cannabis strains.

