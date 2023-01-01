About this product
These High-THC Collection Auto Feminised Seeds packs from Seedsman contain either 3 x 1 or 3 x 3 seeds of the following high-THC auto-flowering strains: Amnesia, Gelat.OG and Zkittlez Autos. These strains have been chosen for their ability to produce very high levels of THC amongst other attributes.
Amnesia Auto is a sativa dominant cross of Amnesia Haze with ruderalis genetics, to create a cerebrally psycho-active marijuana strain that will grow and mature in 12 weeks or less. Its structure is very similar to the full-size Amnesia with the familiar Christmas tree pattern having multiple branches all covered in frosty buds.
Auto Amnesia has a distinctive aroma with an earthy pungency wedded to a Haze-y spiciness. Yields are generous and the effect is not dissimilar to its full-sized relative with a soaring, cerebral high set to take you on quite a journey. Hold on tight for a thrilling ride!
Gelat.OG Auto is an Indica dominant cross between Gelato (Girl Scout Cookies x Sunset Sherbet) and an OG Kush Auto male plant. The Gelato brings a high THC content and a rich, sweet scent, while the Auto OG makes it auto-flowering and reduces its size. THC production is very high (up to 25%) and its effect offers a powerful sense of euphoria which evolves into extremely physically relaxing sensations.
Gelat.OG Auto grows well indoors and outdoors. It will reach maturity in approximately 80 days from seed and will do so even when grown outdoors or in a greenhouse environment in the height of summer. Buds will start to form towards the end of the third week. This plant has a compact structure, remaining fairly squat, and tends to form a large central cola with little in the way of lateral branching. Its buds are very dense and hard, quite dark with orange pistils, and dripping with resin. Some plants may develop purple colouration. Its scent is reminiscent of mint, cookies and wood while sweet citrus flavours are noticeable with some earthy notes on the palate.
Zkittlez Auto is one of the very sweetest-tasting auto strains available anywhere. It is a sativa-dominant strain that was bred from Zkittlez (Grape x Grape Apple) crossed with a male Fruit Auto (Fruit Cheese Auto x Blueberry Auto). Growers can expect to harvest large yields of high-THC buds within 75 days. Its high-THC effect is well-balanced being very good for social situations as well as relaxing in front of the TV either alone or with company.
Zkittlez Auto remains a fairly short plant, rarely exceeding 1 metre in height wherever it is grown. Lateral branching is very good and it is recommended to use supports/ties to prevent snapping and keep buds close to the light source. If growing indoors close to neighbours it is strongly advised to ensure good and effective carbon air-filtration in order to neutralise powerful odours.
Please see the strain-specific pages for further information regarding these cannabis strains.
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
