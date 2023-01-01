About this product
These High THC Collection Feminised Seeds packs from Seedsman contain either 3 x 1 or 3 x 3 seeds of the following feminised strains: Gelat.OG, Peyote Gorilla and Peyote Wi-Fi. They represent some of the very best feminised strains in the whole Seedsman range.
Gelat.OG is the culmination of bringing together two much-in-demand West Coast strains - Gelato and OG Kush. If you are looking for a strain with a deliciously mouth-watering taste, heavy yields, pretty fast flowering and a happy yet potent and relaxing effect then you may well have found your Holy Grail in Gelat.OG. Gelat.OG grows well both indoors and outdoors. Its flavour and scent combine sweet citrus with earthy notes. THC production is very high at 25% with very low CBD content. The effect is one of extreme happiness, comfortable and profoundly relaxing.
Peyote Gorilla is a cross of Gorilla Glue #4 (Chem Sister x Chocolate Diesel) and Peyote Purple, a colourful pheno-type of Bubba Kush. The potent, medicinal effect of the Gorilla meets the stimulating and uplifting high of the Peyote Purple. This is a great yielding plant that stands out from the crowd with its abundance of resin, making it very suitable for making extracts and concentrates with. This strain's scent is sour with lemon, petrol, earthy and woody notes and these properties are reflected back in the taste. THC production is very high at between 22 - 26% with CBD at just 1%. The effect is a very potent, uplifting high which gradually evolves into a physically relaxing state that will be almost certain to ease any aches and pains.
Peyote Wi-Fi is an indica-dominant cross of WiFi (The White x Fire OG) and Peyote Purple (selected Bubba Kush pheno-type). It boasts very high THC levels and is a big resin producer.The scent is sour, lemon/lime with diesel notes while the taste of the buds is rather earthy with diesel fuel notes. THC production is extremely high at between 20 - 26% while CBD levels remain below 1%. It is a highly potent strain and one which will lend itself well to physical relaxation. High resin production makes this a popular strain from which to make cannabis extracts and concentrates.
Please see the strain-specific pages for further information regarding these cannabis strains.
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
