The Relax Collection Auto Feminised Seeds packs from Seedsman contain either 3 x 1 or 3 x 3 seeds of the following indica-dominant auto-flowering cannabis strains: Blueberry, OG Kush, Zkittlez Autos. These strains have been chosen for their classic relaxing indica attributes that make these plants the source of great chill-out moments to savour.



Auto Blueberry is an auto-flowering Blueberry strain that was bred from a Lowryder #2 male plant and an old-skool Blueberry from Sagarmartha Seeds. It is a very vigorous plant which grows rapidly before beginning the flowering phase. It develops plenty of side-branches which help to increase yields. Potency from this strain is good and the flavour is deliciously fruity. It is a great looking plant that can develop the lovely colours that Blueberry is renowned for, although this becomes more likely with lower night-time temperatures. You can expect a good harvest at around 2.5 months from germination. THC levels can vary and as with most of our autoflowering plants CBD levels will be relatively high, providing a clear mental high together with good relaxation.OG Kush Auto is a perfect strain for those looking to cultivate in a smaller space. It is an indica dominant plant whose maximum height reaches a little over a metre tall. However, despite its diminutive stature, OG Kush packs a punch with THC levels of 15-20%. Utilizing its Kush lineage, it offers a heavy wave of euphoria that can alleviate the stresses of everyday life. OG Kush has a veritable feast of aromas and flavours, ranging from the sour citrus of many Kush varieties, to a distinct and unique peppery taste which will surprise and excite even the most knowledgeable cannabis connoisseur. Expect to harvest abundant thick buds at around 75 days from germination.Zkittlez Auto is one of the very sweetest-tasting auto strains available anywhere. It is a sativa-dominant strain that was bred from Zkittlez (Grape x Grape Apple) crossed with a male Fruit Auto (Fruit Cheese Auto x Blueberry Auto). Growers can expect to harvest large yields of high-THC buds within 75 days. Its high-THC effect is well-balanced being very good for social situations as well as relaxing in front of the TV either alone or with company.



Please see the strain-specific pages for further information regarding these cannabis strains.

