Put some colour in your life with the Taster Collection Auto Feminised Seeds packs from Seedsman contain either 3 x 1 or 3 x 3 seeds of the following top-quality auto-flowering cannabis strains: Alaskan Purple, Green Crack and Pink Kush CBD 30:1 Autos. These strains have been chosen to represent a broad range of auto-flowering attributes suitable for a wide range of uses including medicinal.



Alaskan Purple Auto, this year’s most popular autofem, is a predominantly indica strain producing some very attractive yields in a short space of time. Created by crossing Alaskan Purple with a ruderalis strain, it has a sweet, fruity flavour and a strong relaxing high. Alaskan Purple Auto is a sizeable plant for an auto with yields to match. Indoors, its life cycle is around 8 weeks, with some examples coming in at around the 7 week mark. Sweet ripe fruits abound on the palate, and with THC levels between 15 – 20% its relaxing indica effect doesn’t lack potency.Green Crack Auto is a great strain for all growers, including novices, as well as for the connoisseur cannabis consumer. This sativa-dominant auto hybrid is fast, productive, flavoursome and imparts an energising, upbeat effect which is great for all social situations. The buds are an attractive light green in colour and are flecked with bright orange pistils. Resin production is high making this a fine strain for those making extracts. The taste of Green Crack Auto has a dominant mango flavour supported by floral and fruity notes all of which are emphasised on the exhale. THC production is around 20% with low CBD of 0.7%. The overall effect is very uplifting accompanied by euphoric sensations and a creative energy for those possessed of such talents. Its positive nature makes it ideal in a range of social situations at any time of day.Pink Kush CBD Auto is the result of crossing Pink Kush CBD Auto with Pink Afghan CBD Auto strains. It is 90% indica, has a fast life-cycle and a CBD:THC ratio of at least 30:1. As an auto-flowering strain it will be suitable for just about all environments. Taking a scant 9 weeks from germination through to harvest, you can expect good yields. Like its name, it displays an attractive pink colour in the buds. The scent and taste resembles pine and damp forest with earthy hints of red fruits. CBD is rated at approximately 17% with just 0.5% THC. Its effect is a soft, light, relaxing body high.



Please see the strain-specific pages for further information regarding these cannabis strains

