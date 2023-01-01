Grow for Uncle Sam with the USA Collection Auto Feminised Seeds packs from Seedsman containing either 3 x 1 or 3 x 3 seeds of the following top-quality auto-flowering cannabis strains: Green Crack, Larry Lemon OG and Zkittlez Autos. These US-sourced strains are some of the very best autos in the whole Seedsman range.



Green Crack Auto is a great strain for all growers, including novices, as well as for the connoisseur cannabis consumer. This sativa-dominant auto hybrid is fast, productive, flavoursome and imparts an energising, upbeat effect which is great for all social situations. The buds are an attractive light green in colour and are flecked with bright orange pistils. Resin production is high making this a fine strain for those making extracts. The taste of Green Crack Auto has a dominant mango flavour supported by floral and fruity notes all of which are emphasised on the exhale. THC production is around 20% with low CBD of 0.7%. The overall effect is very uplifting accompanied by euphoric sensations and a creative energy for those possessed of such talents. Its positive nature makes it ideal in a range of social situations at any time of day.Larry Lemon OG Auto is the auto-flowering version of this elite US Ocean Grown (OG) strain. It was created by crossing Lemon Larry (OG Kush x SVF OG) with an OG Auto, somewhat paradoxically in Orange County, California, given its name. This prestige auto strain is suitable for cultivation indoors and outdoors. It exudes a clear lemon citrus scent during flowering.The taste of Larry Lemon OG Auto is rather acidic, similar to that of New York City Diesel, with powerful lemon and earthy notes. THC production is high and the effect is potent, relaxing and euphoric without becoming too physical or debilitating at all.Zkittlez Auto is one of the very sweetest-tasting auto strains available anywhere. It is a sativa-dominant strain that was bred from Zkittlez (Grape x Grape Apple) crossed with a male Fruit Auto (Fruit Cheese Auto x Blueberry Auto). Growers can expect to harvest large yields of high-THC buds within 75 days. Its high-THC effect is well-balanced being very good for social situations as well as relaxing in front of the TV either alone or with company.



Please see the strain-specific pages for further information regarding these cannabis strains.

