Serenital was created by Riverleaf Biotech Industries LLC to bring high-strength cannabinoid solutions to the public in familiar and easy-to-use delivery systems.

Our expanding wellness line consists of specialty skin care products, potent topicals, and infused oils. Serenital is formulated to deliver effective cannabinoid doses to the body and is made with cannabinoid isolates to ensure precision and consistency.

