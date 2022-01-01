50 x Shatter Labels 2.25 x 3.5" #1 Coin Envelopes

Featuring an original design by Shatter Labels. Full color foil on high glossy card stock!

Each pack includes a random assortment of all available "Better Than Sex" design

High Quality Stock, Best used in combination with wax paper

Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Samples of custom work included with all orders