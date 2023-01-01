At SHRUBSS, we share a clear purpose: helping people on their path to better health. Through high quality botanicals and clean organic products, we are pioneering a new approach to total health. We are passionate about making quality CBD products more accessible, simple and seamless, not only to help people get well, but to help them stay well in mind, body and spirit.



Quick Facts About Our CBD Products:

ND-THC (non detectable THC),

Lab tested,

Vegan friendly,

Farm bill compliant,

Animal cruelty free,

Satisfaction or money back guarantee,

Free standard shipping in the USA and

USA grown.



