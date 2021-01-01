About this product

The lemoniest strain in the SKOSHA lineup, Lemon Dory—a sativa-dominant hybrid testing at over 15% THC—brings a boatload of lemon flavour ashore. Basically, it’s a lot of lemon. And while we haven’t tested the theory, we’re pretty certain you could carry a lot of lemons in a dory. Pinene and Caryophyllene terpenes deliver a nose of lemon drop candy as your first hint of the lemon flavour that awaits, with the taste of lemon drops rounding on notes of sandalwood.