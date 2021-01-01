SKOSHA
Lemon Dory
About this product
The lemoniest strain in the SKOSHA lineup, Lemon Dory—a sativa-dominant hybrid testing at over 15% THC—brings a boatload of lemon flavour ashore. Basically, it’s a lot of lemon. And while we haven’t tested the theory, we’re pretty certain you could carry a lot of lemons in a dory. Pinene and Caryophyllene terpenes deliver a nose of lemon drop candy as your first hint of the lemon flavour that awaits, with the taste of lemon drops rounding on notes of sandalwood.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!