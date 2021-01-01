About this product

If you’ve ever seen boats sitting on the ocean floor of the Bay of Fundy at low tide, you know that things aren’t always as they appear. Mirage’s terpene profile of pinene, caryophyllene, and limonene combines to deliver a unique nose of herbal lemon cake batter. This terpene profile extends to Mirage’s tasting notes, with initial hints of citrus balancing to a woody, herbal finish. With heavily indica-leaning genetics, Mirage is most ideally suited for evening enjoyment.